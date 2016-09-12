Accessible art: Art school expands, moves to new home in Lower Sackville

Kyle MacKay

September 12, 2016- 7:44am

Green Rogue have set their sights on making art affordable in the HRM. Based out of the basement of the Knox United Church on Sackville Drive, artist Shawn Orne has cultivated what was originally small company into a multi-room art school.

“Last year, we started with a single small classroom,” began Orne. “Around Christmas it became obvious that I needed to get a little bit bigger. In March we moved into what is our current location in the old Success Career College.”

Orne left his full time career in 2009 to branch out into art; now an accomplished artist from doing the Comic Con circuits, he decided to apply his talents to help other artists follow his path and potentially also make their art into their living.

“What I’ve found in Lower Sackville is that there wasn’t anything going on for those interested in art,” he said. “I found a spot where we can make a community hub for art—and as a parent myself I saw that there wasn’t much going on for teenagers and kids. My direction was to make something that was affordable, local, and truly provided a hub for artists to meet and offer something that Sackville didn’t otherwise have.”

Green Rogue plan to be recognized as an art school by next spring; currently they have upwards of 30 monthly members, with more that stop by for the various classes and workshops that take place in their studio space.

Walking into Green Rogue, it’s obvious that they’ve hit a chord within the community. Art from students adorn the walls, and their schedule is absolutely jam packed. Orne is ecstatic with how they’ve been received by their students.

“It feels really good,” he said simply. “We’re really trying to push the word ‘now.’ We have the right people in place with nine instructors in house. Now is our major coming out—we want to let people know that we’re here. We really want more art into Sackville; art does exist here as well, and it’s a good thing.

“We greatly appreciate the response from our locals,” he said. “Most of our instructors are local, we’re finding that the artists are starting to come out. We knew that they were here — but they’re just crawling out of the woodwork now.”

The coming months, Green Rogue will be the first studio to offer an air brush course—including air brush cake decorating—and they are really pushing to break into pottery within the year.

“Just come in and try out a course,” said Orne. “Try out a class—we do not ask for long term commitments. Try one class, if it’s right for you, feel free to stay! If not, try something else. We have workshops every Sunday that cost $10 at the most.”

Green Rogue offer everything from water colour and oil painting, to jewelry making. All of which will be on display at their grand opening on Oct. 2. More details can be found on Facebook at Green Rogue Fine Arts.