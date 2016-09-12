Dartmouth FC U14 headed to nationals

KYLE MACKAY

September 12, 2016- 7:45am

The Dartmouth FC U14 boys are headed to the National Club Soccer Championships in Moncton from Oct. 5 to 10. The team, which was dominant throughout the regular season despite a four game skid later in the year, recently won out through Provincials, earning a berth in the tournament.

“I’ve been with the boys for three seasons now,” began Coach Jonathan Hammond. “Last summer we won the U14 tier 1B provincial Championships, then we won the U14 tier 1A club championships this winter. This summer we went on to the Provincial Championships.

“We went undefeated for 14 games to start the season,” continued Hammond. “Then had a bit of a rough patch towards the end of the season where we lost four games out of five. We went undefeated through the winter, so we didn’t lose from last summer through to July of this year.”

Hammond believes that the end of season skid was good for the team; as they might have been a little too confident heading into the steeper competition at Provincials. A losing streak was the perfect opportunity to simplify their game, and get back to just playing to have fun — something that can be lost in the pressure of continuing a long winning streak.

“We almost felt we were untouchable at one point,” explained Hammond. “Confidence levels were a little too elevated. At that age it’s pretty easy to find yourselves in that position; so their losses brought them back down to earth. Then we worked with them to bring the fun back into their game and bring confidence levels back up — after that we were dominant again through Provincials.”

The team didn’t allow a single goal throughout their run through the playoffs; but with a month until play resumes in Moncton, the team is working on keeping their game at the level it was when they won Provincials.

“Our main goal is to continue to get touches on the ball and keep the chemistry and confidence going,” said Hammond. “I want them to play as much as possible and really just enjoy it — that’s what it’s all about at this age; if they’re not having fun, then what’s it all for?”

The team is also focusing on keeping their conditioning and athletics in top form so they can prepare for the competition that they will be tasked on shutting down when they arrive in Moncton.

First the team will face Alberta, then Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, and Newfoundland.

“I’ve watched the B.C. and Alberta teams play — so I think we can compete,” said Hammond. “Obviously our ultimate goal is to get out of the playoffs with a medal; but I really believe that we’ll be a competitive squad that can get out of our group in a high position. Whether that means playing for a Bronze or a Gold medal.”

For some of the players the chance to represent Nova Scotia on the national stage is more than a patriotic act, it’s the chance to show what they can do to earn a scholarship down the road.

“It’s about looking for that next opportunity,” said Hammond. “I’ve competed in multiple National championships that helped me get a scholarship to play University soccer. I tried to explain to the boys that these competitions at this level will help you understand where you can go and what’s next. I really think that some of our players can move on to the next level after they’ve finished with our program.

“It takes a village to raise a kid, and that’s mostly the same for a soccer team,” concluded Hammon. “Myself and Jordan Spencer are the coaches of the team, but there have been a lot of hands that have helped these kids get to the places that they’ve been. Whether it’s the technical director of Dartmouth FC; or the coaches of the past that have helped with our player’s development. We’d just like to thank the whole community.”