Symphony Nova Scotia offering free concerts during Symphony Week and Culture Days

September 12, 2016- 7:43am

Symphony Nova Scotia presents a series of free concerts and special events during its ninth annual Symphony Week, followed by the nationwide arts celebration Culture Days. This year’s Symphony Week runs from Monday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 25, with Culture Days happening from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2.

The festivities will feature Symphony Nova Scotia musicians giving free, live performances at venues like the Alderney Landing Theatre, the Truro Public Library, and the Halifax Central Library’s O’Regan Hall. Performances will include everything from children’s music to orchestral concerts featuring the entire Symphony.

This will be Symphony Nova Scotia’s seventh year participating in Culture Days, an interactive, free-of-charge festival celebrating arts and culture from coast to coast to coast. For the full Culture Days schedule, visit www.culturedays.ca.

“We’re delighted to be opening our 2016-17 season with Symphony Week and Culture Days,” says Symphony Nova Scotia CEO Chris Wilkinson. “We’ll showcase our upcoming concerts and present some of our most beloved education programs, giving free public concerts across the city and providing musical experiences for all ages. Symphony Week is an incredible opportunity for us to share orchestral music with our community.”

SYMPHONY WEEK SCHEDULE:

Monday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m., Classical munchkins at Alderney Gate Public Library

Introduce your preschooler to music in a fun and comfortable environment! Two Symphony musicians show off their instruments, while children dance, conduct, and express the sounds through motion.

Monday, Sept. 19, 12 p.m., Keshen Goodman Public Library

The Library Players go for baroque! Bring your lunch and join Symphony Nova Scotia musicians Max Kasper, Yi Lee, and Anita Gao Lee for an informative and fun look at music from the Baroque period. Hear music from composers like Corelli, Bach, Handel, Telemann, and Pachelbel, along with entertaining, informative stories about the composer’s lives.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m., Symphony at the Via Rail Train Station,* featuring conductor Bernhard Gueller.

Hear Symphony Nova Scotia live at the VIA Rail Train Station in Halifax! The orchestra performs highlights from its upcoming concert season, including excerpts from Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker. Plus, hear Barber’s moving Adagio for Strings and music from the Beatles!

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m., Symphony at Alderney Landing Theatre,* featuring conductor Bernhard Gueller.

After once again presenting its newest concert series at Alderney Landing Theatre last season, Symphony Nova Scotia returns to Dartmouth to perform highlights from the upcoming concert season. Hear highlights from Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Barber’s Adagio for Strings, and the Beatles in this free concert for all ages.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m.

SYMPHONY AT THE HALIFAX CENTRAL LIBRARY *

Featuring conductor Bernhard Gueller

Come on out and hear Symphony Nova Scotia performing live at the Halifax Central Library’s O’Regan Hall! Hear music from the orchestra’s upcoming concert season, including excerpts from Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker, alongside Barber’s moving Adagio for Strings and music from the Beatles. This concert is a great way to experience a live orchestra for the first time, and all ages are welcome. Come early to get a seat!

CULTURE DAYS SCHEDULE:

Friday, Sept. 30, 11:30 a.m., IWK Health Centre Atrium, Music for the IWK.

Symphony Nova Scotia violinist Yi Lee and his daughter, pianist Lala Lee, perform for IWK patients, families, staff, and members of the public in the IWK Atrium.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m., The Gatto Dolce Duo at the Truro Public Library.

Join the Gatto Dolce duo in Truro as they explore the funny side of composers who best exemplified the seven deadly sins: Pride, Greed, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, Sloth, and Wrath. Featuring music from Beethoven, Dragonetti, Sibelius, Rossini, and more. The Gatto Dolce Duo is Colin Matthews, cello and Max Kasper, bass.

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, 2 p.m., Symphony 101 at the Halifax Central Library.

Learn about music, orchestras, composers, and more with Symphony 101! This relaxed, accessible class features instruction from music lecturer Adrian Hoffman, a Dalhousie University instructor and former CBC Radio host. We’ll also hear from Symphony Nova Scotia timpanist Michael Baker, who will give a personal perspective on his instrument and his role as a professional musician.

* Please note that the concerts at the VIA Train Station, Alderney Landing, and the Halifax Central Library will all feature the same program.

Symphony Nova Scotia’s Symphony Week also includes a free performance for residents at Shannex at the Gardens, as well as a performance at the NSLC’s Festival of Wines Gala, a gourmet multi-course feast featuring award-winning wine and music. For tickets or more details about the Festival of Wines Gala, click here. https://symphonynovascotia.ca/concerts-and-tickets/concerts/2016-2017/ns….

All public events during Symphony Week and Culture Days are free to attend. For more information about Symphony Week, call 902.421.1300 or visit www.symphonynovascotia.ca.

About Symphony Nova Scotia

Symphony Nova Scotia is Nova Scotia’s orchestra. Each year more than 50,000 audience members (including 15,000 young music lovers) join us in communities across Nova Scotia for performances of the music they love – from baroque and classical to pop and rock and folk. Under the inspirational leadership of Music Director Bernhard Gueller, Symphony Nova Scotia is one of the most broadcast orchestras in the country, with over 20 commercial releases and multiple East Coast Music Awards. Visit symphonynovascotia.ca to learn more, listen online, or get tickets today.