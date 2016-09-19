Get back into health this fall

Michelle MacLean

September 19, 2016- 3:08pm

Let’s be honest. Summer is a hard time to stick to healthy living.

I think this quote captures how many of us view summer,

“Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds.” — Regina Brett

We kick back. We relax. We chill out.

Summer is all about beach days, road trips, picnics and vacations. It’s about taking time off, enjoying the warm weather, socializing and having fun.

This leisurely attitude toward life that occurs during summer can also impact our healthy intentions and goals.

We lose focus on healthy eating.

We eat more processed junk foods. We stay up late. We drink more alcohol.

And while all of this is fun and enjoyable, by the time September rolls around we can start to feel the negative impacts.

If this sounds anything like what has happened for you over the last few months and you’ve lost your healthy focus, here are five tips to help you get back on track this fall:

1. Set an intention

Decide what your big dream or goal is for your health this fall. What do you desire around your health and wellness? Don’t get stuck in limitations and constraints, open your heart and mind up to those big dreams and desires.

What will having more health in your life allow you to do?

2. Get back to regular routine

Over the summer you may have let go of the daily habits and patterns that bring health and wellbeing into your life.

Decide for yourself what feels right and start to re-implement the daily practices that keep you balanced and focused.

3. Cut the sugar and junk food While we have lots of veggies, salads and fresh fruit in the summer, there is also an abundance of junk.

Ice cream, snacks, munchies and convenience foods that are great for road trips and camping are everywhere.

These are the first items you’ll want to start eliminating from your fall diet.

4. Clean out the pantry

Over the summer your cupboards, pantry, fridge and freezer may have become overflowing with some of those tempting fun summer foods.

Go through each one and trash or give away any lingering temptations.

5. Stock up with seasonal fall foods

Farmer’s markets are overflowing right now with the bounty of the late summer and early autumn harvest.

Get out to your local market and stock up with what’s in season and growing locally to reset your system.