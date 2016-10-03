Baby’s first shoes must be carefully selected

Rea O’Leary | Go As You Grow

October 3, 2016- 2:13pm

When it comes to the list of ‘baby’s first,’ some things change and some things stay the same. Baby’s first shoes are definitely on the list of what changes.

Gone are the days of thinking that your baby needs ‘supportive’ shoes and boots to learn how to walk.

Did you know that the leading cause of head injuries in early and pre-walkers is incorrectly fitted and incorrectly staged footwear?

So what do new parents (and grandparents) need to know about baby’s first several pairs of shoes? First, barefoot is best. If the baby doesn’t need to be wearing shoes, let them go barefoot.

The foot of a baby is very soft and supple.

When we put a growing foot in to a ‘supportive’ or stiff shoe, what we’re asking that foot to do is to grow to fill the inside space and dimensions of that shoe rather than letting the foot develop naturally.

Second, you want the first several pairs of shoes to be as close to the barefoot experience as possible.

A stage one shoe is lightweight and supple with soft rounded edges like the edges of baby’s own foot.

Our most popular stage one shoe brands are Canadian: Jack & Lily out of Vancouver and Melanie’s Yarnbox or Wullyz out of Dartmouth.

Other brands you might consider would be Clarks, Stride Rite and Robeez.

When a child is learning to stand and walk, they are getting a lot of tactile feedback from the bottom of their bare feet about whether or not it’s safe to take a step.

They are also gripping with their toes for balance. If you have a child in a stiff or ‘supportive’ shoe, they are not getting that tactile feedback.

And while they’ll still be curling their toes for balance, it won’t be effective because the thickness of a stiff sole is preventing them from finding their balance.

When baby is learning to walk, they’re not bending their knee and rolling their foot the way an advanced walker is; they’re swinging their legs back and forth.

If a shoe is too stiff or grippy, the shoe will stick on the swing forward and the child is going to fall and hurt him or herself.

Having a proper measurement and fitting is critical if you want a stage-appropriate shoe that is going to allow for a growth spurt and see your child through the season.

When we do a measurement and fitting on a child, we find the sweet spot between having room for growth without being so big as to be a tripping hazard.

What you want to ask yourself when looking at a stage one shoe is:

-Is it light or heavy?

-Is it thin and flexible, or stiff and thick?

-Does it have soft, rounded edges?

-Does it fit correctly?

If you follow these few simple guidelines, you’re going to have a child who is walking safely and will soon be ready to run.