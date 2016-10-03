Home heating hidden secret

October 3, 2016- 2:13pm

You may know propane as the fuel behind the sizzle at your summer barbecues or as the cosy heat in your fireplace on a chilly winter day, but did you know it’s also an outstanding option to heat your whole home? Cost-effective, comfortable, versatile, clean-burning, safe, and convenient, propane is the best kept secret in heating.

Affordable

Years ago, propane was known as an expensive option, but in recent years it has become one of the most cost-effective ways to heat your home, with prices holding steady for the past decade. Not only that, but propane heating systems allow you to save even more; by reaching up to 98 per cent efficiency, you get the warmth you pay for.

Effective and Versatile

Offering an instant, comfortable, and dry heat, you won’t have to pile on the sweaters while waiting for your home to warm up when you turn up the thermostat; your surroundings will heat up quickly and efficiently, before you start to shiver. Beyond your furnace or boiler, and the previously mentioned BBQs and indoor fireplaces, you can use propane to power your water heaters, clothes dryers, stove ranges, pool heaters, and more. You can even have your barbecue hooked up to your home’s propane supply, so you’ll always be ready to grill without lugging heavy tanks. Propane is an extremely versatile fuel, making it perfect for your whole home.

Clean-burning

Environmentally-friendly, propane is one of the cleanest-burning fuels out there. It won’t contaminate water or soil, and when it is released into the atmosphere, it is naturally removed through oxidation or precipitation very quickly, before it can negatively impact the environment. A cleaner fuel coupled with regular maintenance and tune-ups prolongs the life of your system.

Safe

Propane is also non-toxic and safe, with the lowest flammability rating of any alternative fuel, and tanks that are 20 times more puncture-resistant than tanks for gasoline, ethanol, and methanol. If a leak were to occur, you would know it immediately as it smells similar to rotten eggs. When propane is released from its container, unlike other fuels, it doesn’t form a puddle, but rather a vapour that dissipates and cannot be ingested.

Convenient

Propane is produced right here in Canada, is therefore abundant and readily available, and the infrastructure is in place to deliver it safely and efficiently to Nova Scotians. Regardless of your postal code, propane is accessible to you.

Interested in making the switch? Many gas heating systems can be fuelled by propane. If you currently have a gas heating system, it can be converted to propane quickly and inexpensively. Typically, this is one of the most inexpensive switches you can make.

Wilsons has been delivering propane to Nova Scotians for more than 40 years, with the first fleets hitting the roads of Truro in 1975. With over four decades of experience, a team of friendly, local experts, Wilsons installs and services all propane equipment, and we’re here for you 24/7.

You don’t have to wait; you can start receiving the benefits of heating your home with propane today! So, why not propane?