The book signing: #writerproblems

Lesley Crewe | Are you kidding me?

October 3, 2016- 2:12pm

Being a writer requires me to be alone a lot of the time. I’m not one of these people who can whip up a column or screenplay while typing at a small table at Starbucks. Young writers don’t have a problem with this type of environment, but old-timers like me need to be in a tomb, where no noise or interruption can pierce my flighty thoughts. Even taking a sip of tea can cause me to forget what chapter I’m on or the name of the lead character.

Because writers like to be alone, it’s often a daunting experience to have to interact with the public while promoting a new book. Publishers send you out into the world with a gentle shove and expect you to hold up your end of the bargain. Go sit on a stool outside a book store for two hours and sell as many copies as you can. Sounds easy.

It’s not.

First of all, the chairs are always uncomfortable when you have a big arse, and you are acutely aware that people can see you spilling over the sides. Then you have to deal with the fact that shoppers are horrified to see you sitting there, because that means they can’t just breeze into the book store. They must look for an alternate route so they can pretend not to notice you. The last thing they want is to make eye-contact. And it’s not because people are mean. They just don’t want to hurt your feelings, because they really don’t want your stupid book. They want to pick out the book they want. I get it. I do the same thing.

And the really funny thing is, everyone avoids you differently. There are ones who practically look at the ceiling, so they can be sure they are not looking at you, the desk, the books, the chair, my purse, or my pen. They usually bump into the end of aisles. Then there are the people who do look at me but give me a real stare, as if daring me to get off the chair and chase them to the back of the store.

After that you get the softies, who give you apologetic grimaces and shrug their way past you. You’re left to guess if it’s because they have no money or they just don’t read on principle. Some people do manage to totally ignore you, as if you literally don’t exist.

It’s like being shunned in the cafeteria in grade seven.

Then there are the people who are sort of interested, but they don’t want to seem interested, so they circle the table several times, pretending to look at other books, while sneaking peeks at your covers.

Fortunately for me, I’ve developed a strategy that works almost 100 per cent of the time. I smile at people. Even the ones trying hard to distance themselves. I’m always pleasant and I say kind things out loud. And because I have a motherly persona, I can get away with telling a young woman that she’s a beautiful girl, or I just love her hair. Now if an old male writer said that, he’d probably be slapped, so I know I have an advantage.

When you compliment someone and they aren’t expecting it, they give you a real smile. It costs nothing to tell someone their baby is gorgeous. While I was in Montreal at Indigo, my table was set up opposite an escalator and I saw an amazing array of people, all of them unique and I told them so. “You two could be models!” I shouted at two teenage girls. They giggled and waved, and then waved again when they had to go past me 20 minutes later.

They didn’t buy a book, but that’s OK. Being kind is more important.

Lesley Crewe is a writer living in, and loving, Cape Breton. These are the meandering musings of a bored housewife, whose ungrateful kids left her alone with a retired husband and two fat cats who could care less.