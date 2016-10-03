Versatile Middle Eastern dish sure to impress

CONTRIBUTED

October 3, 2016- 2:12pm

CRISPY CARROT HARISSA DUMPLINGS WITH GREEN SCHUG PESTO

Schug is a Middle Eastern hot sauce that originated in Yemen; it can be either red or green, depending on which colour hot chili peppers are used.

We turned our green, jalapeño-based schug into a pesto by adding toasted almonds and served it with crispy Asian-style dumplings for a delicious explosion of flavours.

Serves: 2-4

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 15 minutes

(Per dumpling: 80 calories, fat 6 g, sodium 115 mg, carbohydrate 6 g, fibre 1 g, protein 2 g)

SCHUG PEST INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup (50 mL) coarsely chopped toasted PC® Unsalted Raw California Almonds

3 cloves garlic

2 cups (500 mL) each lightly packed fresh parsley leaves and cilantro leaves

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup (125 mL) PC® New World EVOO Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground cardamom and cumin

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and freshly ground black pepper

DUMPLINGS INGREDIENTS:

1 tub (227 g) PC® Carrot Harissa Dip Blended with Flax Seeds

1/2 cup (125 mL) ricotta cheese

1/4 cup (50 mL) each finely chopped green onion and cilantro

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cornstarch for dusting

42 square wonton wrappers (3-¼ inch/8 cm)

1 large egg, beaten with 1 tbsp (15 mL) water

3 cups (900 mL) vegetable oil for frying.

DIRECTIONS

1. Make Schug Pesto: Pulse almonds and garlic in food processor until finely chopped. Add parsley, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, oil, lemon juice, cardamom, cumin, salt and pepper. Process until herbs are finely chopped and mixture is smooth. Transfer to serving bowl; set aside.

2.Make Dumplings: Mix together dip, ricotta, green onion, cilantro, salt and pepper. Dust rimmed baking sheet lightly with cornstarch; set aside.

3. Place one wonton wrapper on work surface. Lightly brush two neighbouring sides of the wrapper with egg wash.

4. Place 1-½ tsp (7 mL) ricotta mixture in centre of wrapper. Fold wrapper diagonally bringing egg wash sides over to dry sides to form a triangle.

5. Press out air gently between wrapper around mound of filling. Holding wonton triangle with centre point towards you, brush top of left point with egg wash. Press bottom of right point on top of left point firmly. Place dumpling on prepared baking sheet; cover with kitchen towel to prevent drying.

6. Repeat with remaining filling and wrappers, filling and forming dumplings six at a time to speed assembly. Meanwhile, pour vegetable oil into large saucepan to a depth of 1-inch (2.5 cm).

7. Heat over medium-high heat to 350°F (180°C) on deep-fry thermometer. Fry dumplings seven at a time, turning frequently, 1 to 2 minutes per batch or until golden; transfer with a slotted spoon to paper towel-lined rimmed baking sheet to drain.

6. Transfer to serving platter and serve with schug.