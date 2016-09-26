Hunting safety tips

Police Beat

September 26, 2016- 2:47pm

With the hunting season upon us, Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police — Your Partners in Policing — are advising outdoor enthusiasts to follow some basic hunting tips to ensure a safe hunting experience.

Get a detailed map of the area you are hunting in, review it before you leave, and carry it with you in the bush.

Carry a compass or GPS and know how to use it. If you get lost, stay put.

Fall weather can change quickly. Carry a simple survival kit and be prepared for an unexpected overnight stay in the bush. The survival kit should contain a knife, a whistle, water, waterproof matches, and first aid supplies.

Know your hunting partners’ physical limitations, as well as your own.

Don’t push your partners or yourself beyond those limits.

Carry a cell phone. Many phones are equipped with GPS technology that will help to find you if you become lost.

Wear safety orange apparel that will make you more visible in dense forest.

Always let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

Store, transport and display your firearms safely to prevent accidents and deter loss or theft.

When not in use, unload and lock your firearms. Store the ammunition separately, or lock it up if it is being stored in the same container as the firearms.

Detailed information on storing, transporting and displaying your firearms is available at: http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/cfp-pcaf/fs-fd/storage-entreposage-eng.htm .

For more information, hunting regulation booklets are available at all Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources offices. Regulations and safety advice are also available at: www.novascotia.ca/natr/hunt.